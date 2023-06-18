Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut by William Blair

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pegasystems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Pegasystems stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.4% in the third quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock worth $320,573 over the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

