Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.44) price target on the stock.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:ORIT opened at GBX 97.30 ($1.22) on Thursday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 88.95 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.40 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of £549.68 million, a P/E ratio of 748.46 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.95.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.31. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,846.15%.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.
