Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,480,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 18,626,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 751.8 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $3.44 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

