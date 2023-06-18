Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,480,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 18,626,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 751.8 days.
OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $3.44 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.
