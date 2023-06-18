Brokerages Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Price Target at $58.91

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.6 %

DINO stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

