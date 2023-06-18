Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) PT at $42.00

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,305,404. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

