Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) PT at $42.00

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,305,404. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

