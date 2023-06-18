Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) PT at GBX 959

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.50 ($12.89).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.01) to GBX 1,100 ($13.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.51) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of SEGRO to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.01) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.57) to GBX 975 ($12.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 760 ($9.51) on Thursday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,101 ($13.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 799.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 800.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

