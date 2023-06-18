Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $42.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

