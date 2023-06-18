Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.