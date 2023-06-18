Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,057.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

CABGY opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

