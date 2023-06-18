Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) PT at $33.94

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,602.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.