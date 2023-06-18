Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Price Target at C$17.93

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCL. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$29.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Price Performance

SCL stock opened at C$17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.56. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 570.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.