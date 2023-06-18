Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$135.91

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.91.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

TSE:BMO opened at C$119.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$118.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.12. The company has a market cap of C$83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$111.88 and a one year high of C$137.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

