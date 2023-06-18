Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Vertex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VERX stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,533 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $192,016.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,982 shares of company stock worth $4,158,459 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

