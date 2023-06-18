Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) PT at $56.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Neste Oyj Trading Down 2.0 %
NTOIY stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $26.03.
Neste Oyj Increases Dividend
About Neste Oyj
Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.
