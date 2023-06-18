Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $45.92

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,617,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after acquiring an additional 613,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

