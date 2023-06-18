Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$2.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.43.

CJR.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The stock has a market cap of C$252.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$4.17.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

