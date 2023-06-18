Brokerages Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $60.80

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $59.33 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.