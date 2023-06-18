AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 1,278.87%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

