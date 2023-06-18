Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

