Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $87.28 on Friday. Copart has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,005,000 after buying an additional 132,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,646,000 after buying an additional 197,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

