Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Burford Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BUR opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

