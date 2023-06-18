FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Copart, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

CPRT stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23. Copart has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $89.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $256,878,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

