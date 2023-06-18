Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $66.44.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $51,692,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $39,264,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

