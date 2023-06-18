Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Graco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after buying an additional 1,417,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.