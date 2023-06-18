Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of GGG opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

