Bumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 13,547 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 151% compared to the average volume of 5,399 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after buying an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after buying an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bumble by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after buying an additional 1,691,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. Bumble has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

