Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Expands By 21.2%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Shares of HZNOF opened at $4.25 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HZNOF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.