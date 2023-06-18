Virgin Galactic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 102,318 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 311% compared to the typical volume of 24,881 call options.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 16.5 %

SPCE opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

