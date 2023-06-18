Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.