Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Shares of CNQ opened at $55.01 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $62.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,205,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

