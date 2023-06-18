Boston Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Boston Properties stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

