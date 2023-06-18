Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.