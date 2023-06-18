KeyCorp Weighs in on Oracle Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $125.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

