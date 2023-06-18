CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

