Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the technology company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $200.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.10 and a 200 day moving average of $173.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

