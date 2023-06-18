Zacks Research Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the airline will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

