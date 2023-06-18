Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Cut by Zacks Research (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.79.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$72.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$58.75 and a 52-week high of C$84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.