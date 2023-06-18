Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Iteris, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iteris in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITI. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.24 on Friday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $362,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth $108,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 57.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 121.7% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

