DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $12.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $13.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.60.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$109.45 on Friday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$76.72 and a 52 week high of C$120.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

