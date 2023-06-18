Ambarella, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ambarella in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,361 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ambarella by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,092,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.