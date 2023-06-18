Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.43 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,391 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,809,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

