Genuine Parts Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.52 Per Share (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $9.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.51. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

GPC stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $168.49. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

