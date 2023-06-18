Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Cut by Analyst

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Capri stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Capri by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184,579 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 456,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

