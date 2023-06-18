FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.20. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $14.97 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 6,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

