Analysts Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target at $28.00

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,978,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49,832 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,057 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

