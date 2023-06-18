Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $52.09

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,302 shares of company stock valued at $418,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $19,427,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.