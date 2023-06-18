Brokerages Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Target Price at $146.75

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $169.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,219,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

