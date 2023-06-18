aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at $704,301.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Articles

