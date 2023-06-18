Brokerages Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT at $942.50

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

