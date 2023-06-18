Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 21.2% in May

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.45 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.